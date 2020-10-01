1/1
George Joseph Anthony GATT
02/24/1935 - 09/10/2020
GATT , George Joseph Anthony February 24, 1935 - September 10, 2020 George passed away peacefully at home in Port Coquitlam with his wife of 60 years, Unni, and son Stephen, by his side. He was predeceased by his son Anthony (1992). He is survived by niece Marika and family in Ireland and nephews and their families in Britain and Malta. A special thank you to the Tri-Cities Palliative Home Care Team and Dr. Patrick Leung for helping us through George's last journey. No service by request.



Published in Coquitlam Now from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
