ARDEN, George Joseph "Joe" June 8, 1941 to June 25, 2020
Joe passed away peacefully at the age of 79 following a lengthy battle with prostate cancer, surrounded by his immediate family. Larger than life, he was a force to be reckoned with. A "Man of Service and Volunteering", he applied his strengths as a Naval Officer in the Royal Canadian Navy (1959-1962), as Captain in the Vancouver Fire Department (1964-1993), and volunteered extensively with local sports and community associations. Born in Vancouver, BC, Joe was an accomplished athlete, a devoted pet lover, camper, fisherman, gardener and traveler. He and his wife, Judy, traveled all over the world together and enjoyed a friendly game of backgammon during breakfast every morning for many years. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy and their furry companion Molly, their 3 children Kelly (Darren), Rob, Jamie (Damien), 4 grandchildren Jennifer, Katie, Dylan and Tyler (Sydney) and great-grandson Carter, half-brother Mike (Helene). He is predeceased by his mother Isabel Waters and step father George Waters and father George Arden and step mother Fran Arden. Joe will be remembered as a loving husband, father and "papa". He was a friend to many, and his loss will be deeply felt by all. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joe Arden can be made to the Tri-City Chapter of Kidsport BC, http://www.kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/tri-cities-port-moody-port-coquitlam-coquitlam/donation/
or to BC Prostate Cancer Research, https://prostatecancerbc.ca/home/donations/
Condolences may be sent to www.mapleridgefuneral.ca
Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 604-463-8121