LAFORET, Gerald Laurence March 26, 1953 - May 6, 2019 Gerry Laforet, loving family man, long time outdoorsman, and accomplished businessman, passed away on May 6, 2019 with his family by his side after a year-long battle with cancer. Gerry leaves behind his loving wife Karen, his children Chantel, Shannon, Adam, and Kiel as well as his grandchildren Garrett and Rylan. He was born and raised in Windsor, Ontario with parents Florence and Gerald Laforet, sister Joanne, and brothers Randy and Dennis. After graduating high school in Windsor in 1972, Gerry went on to an education in Forestry because he loved the outdoors. He then moved to Alberta to work as a surveyor for a mining company and eventually went back to school to earn a degree in Civil Engineering in 1978 at Sault College in Ontario. This took him into his long career in the Construction Industry, from owning his own business, to working for many of the top Construction Management Companies and Developers. He ended his career as VP of Western Canada and USA at Toro Aluminum with 20 years of service, a family business which he embraced with all his heart. All through his journey it did not take him long to gain the respect of everyone he worked with along the way. For anyone who truly knew Gerry, he was larger than life. He was generous, kind, forgiving, and one of the truest gentlemen of the world. When Gerry was not working, he loved spending time with family and friends. You could also find him camping, golfing, and traveling to some of his favorite places like Mexico, Las Vegas and Palm Springs. One of his favorite passions was fishing in the Haida Gwaii where he spent over 30 years bringing clients, friends and family. He also loved river and lake fishing with his best buddies. His favorite oasis was his property south of the border where he would sit by his firepit with a cigar and a glass of wine and he could leave the world behind. Rest in peace Gerry. We love you so much and our hearts are broken from our loss. We will miss you, and the world will never be the same without you. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on September 4, 2019 at the Italian Cultural Centre, 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver, BC.





