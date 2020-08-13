MONTGOMERY, Gerald
It is with profound sorrow and sadness that we announce the passing of Gerald Montgomery of Port Coquitlam B.C., he was 75 years of age and had a courageous fight with an illness. Gerald is survived by Louise, his loving companion and wife for the past 30 years, his son's Larry (Sara) and Aaron (Irene), two step-children, Leigh-ann (Lawrie) Wiebe and Dwayne (Deanna) Livesy, grandchildren Stuart, Adam, Adrian, Bobbie, and Tanner, and great-grandchildren, Georgia, Hannah, and Wyatt. Gerald is also survived by his sisters, Marlene (Vic), Cheryl (Hugh), Evelyn (John), Cindy (Paul), and Kelly (Rick), as well as several nieces and nephews. Gerald is predeceased by his brother Bruce, mother May (nee Miller), and father, Gilbert. Gerald spent his early years living in small towns and settlements along the Pacific Great Eastern Railway line until his parents settled in Kamloops B.C. Transitioning through his formative years, Gerald then lived in different communities in British Columbia, such as Clinton, Dawson Creek, Vancouver, and for the past thirty years, Port Coquitlam. He was an executive in the forest industry when he retired in 2010. As a natural musician, Gerald continued with his life-long love of playing and studying music into his retirement. Also, Gerald enjoyed travelling to familiar places to visit family and adored the open road. The Montgomery family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the front line health care employees at the Burnaby Hospital Palliative Care Unit and North 52 Palliative Care Unit at the Surrey Memorial Hospital. A private ceremony honouring the memory of Gerald, will be held at his residence on August 15, 2020. Expressions of sympathy can be made by donation, to the Canadian Cancer Society
, Burnaby General Hospital Foundation, or any other charity of choice. 604-857-5779