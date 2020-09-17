GIESBRECHT, Linda Mae (nee Caouette)
It is with heavy hearts and sadness, we announce the passing of our Matriarch Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Linda Mae Giesbrecht nee (Caouette). Linda was born and raised in the Kwikwetlem territory. As a young woman Linda met and married the love of her life, Gordon. As their lives grew together, they raised two beautiful sons Ronald and Randy. Linda was a strong independent woman who served many years as a counselor for Kwikwetlem First Nation. During her retirement years Linda loved travelling the world, gardening and never missed an opportunity to hit the casino! Linda cherished her role as an Elder, loving the time spent with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Linda provided a loving safe space for many more children in the community. Linda will be dearly missed and will remain in the hearts of her family, and the many people's lives she touched. The Funeral Service will be a private service that will be available via live streaming on Wednesday, September 16th at 10:00am please use this link to attend https://www.dignitycanada.com/mission/
The family is planning to have a celebration of life for our beloved mother at a later date. Woodlawn Mission Funeral Home 604-826-9548 www.woodlawnfh-mission.com