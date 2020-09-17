1/1
GIESBRECHT Linda Mae
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GIESBRECHT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIESBRECHT, Linda Mae (nee Caouette) It is with heavy hearts and sadness, we announce the passing of our Matriarch Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Linda Mae Giesbrecht nee (Caouette). Linda was born and raised in the Kwikwetlem territory. As a young woman Linda met and married the love of her life, Gordon. As their lives grew together, they raised two beautiful sons Ronald and Randy. Linda was a strong independent woman who served many years as a counselor for Kwikwetlem First Nation. During her retirement years Linda loved travelling the world, gardening and never missed an opportunity to hit the casino! Linda cherished her role as an Elder, loving the time spent with her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Linda provided a loving safe space for many more children in the community. Linda will be dearly missed and will remain in the hearts of her family, and the many people's lives she touched. The Funeral Service will be a private service that will be available via live streaming on Wednesday, September 16th at 10:00am please use this link to attend https://www.dignitycanada.com/mission/ The family is planning to have a celebration of life for our beloved mother at a later date. Woodlawn Mission Funeral Home 604-826-9548 www.woodlawnfh-mission.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coquitlam Now from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Mission Funeral Home
7386 Horne Street
Mission, BC V2V3Y7
6048269548
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved