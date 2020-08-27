It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of two long-time residents of Port Coquitlam, Glen and Lucy Holmgren. They were inseparable throughout their 64 years of marriage, and true to form, when Glen died suddenly on Christmas Day 2019, Lucy followed just 27 days later, of natural causes, on January 21, 2020.Glen was born in Hanley, Saskatchewan in 1932 to parents Ruth and Eddie Holmgren. They were blessed to have him as their only child, as Glen was kind-hearted and a wonderful son. His family moved to the lower mainland where he completed his education and made lifelong friends. He had a large extended family and attended many reunions in Saskatchewan. He was naturally inclined to work with tools and could figure out any mechanical problem. If you needed to borrow a tool, Glen was your man. His workshop really deserved the "First Prize, Cleanest Workshop" plaque on the wall. He spent his career as a Metallurgist for Kennametal, and travelled throughout North America. He retired as the Port Coquitlam Plant Manager after a very 'polished' career.Lucy was born in Nelson, BC in 1933 to parents Giovannina and Vincent Civetta and had 3 siblings: Tony Romano, Millie (Marshall), and Helen (Munro). She spent her childhood in Nelson, but her mom died when she was just 10 years old. She later moved to Port Coquitlam with her dad. Lucy was a head-strong child with a love of language and was naturally inquisitive. As she matured, these traits were the cornerstone of her success. She started working at Essondale Hospital as a nurse in training and lived in residence. Lucy was known for her antics (like sharing grappa-soaked prunes with other nursing students, much to the dismay of the Head Nurse!). She changed course and worked in banking at the Royal Bank in PoCo, then as a Court Clerk for the RCMP, became a Justice of the Peace, and ultimately a Court Services Administrator for the Ministry of the Attorney General.Lucy and Glen met at Pop's Café in Port Coquitlam in the early 1950's where they would hang out with their friends. They married on a snowy day in November 1955 and worked hard and played hard! In 1965 they bought a hilltop lot in PoCo and built their forever home. The views from their sundeck were mesmerizing! Everything had a place in their home, earning Lucy the nickname "Mrs. Clean". They loved spending time entertaining, enjoying happy hours, and shooting pool in their Ol' English Pub party room. Both Lucy and Glen retired early, and they made the most of those carefree years!In the early 1970s, they bought property on Pitt Lake with good friends, the Wicklunds. Soon after, they placed an old cook shack from the lake's logging camp on the property and transformed it into a two-bedroom cabin, which is still being enjoyed today. They water skied, built bonfires, and spent nights watching the moon rise over the mountains. Many good times were etched in their memories with the lake crew.Lucy and Glen had many passions. Lucy played softball in the Dewdney women's league in the 1960s and Glen was an avid curler. The window shelf in their dining room displayed many of the trophies they'd won. They loved Siamese cats and always had 2, named either Missy or Meiko. They enjoyed boating (fast) on Pitt Lake and when it came time to name their SeaRay boat, what else could they call her other than "Miss Me".Annual trips were made to Hawaii, Mexico, Las Vegas, Reno, and they explored many interesting sights in North America with their travel trailer. They enjoyed dining out and supported local businesses, like the Gilnetter Pub and KC's Cafe. They also looked forward to regular Friday night casino outings with their great friend Mary Howitt.They bought a vintage 1965 Thunderbird and joined the Totem Classic Thunderbird Club of BC in 1988. They attended many car club events and shows and won many awards. Lucy sat on the Board for several years and they were both very active members.Lucy also joined the Eagle Ridge Hospital Auxiliary in 1988, became President and eventually was made an Honorary Member. Glen joined in 2004 and together they loved volunteering and giving back to the community.Lucy & Glen cherished their family home and spent hours sitting together beside their fireplace. Lucy always joked that the only way she and Glen would leave their home was 'feet first in a pine box' and wouldn't you know, they almost did! We are comforted knowing they are together again.So, join us as we raise a glass to this wonderful couple, to those who were there throughout their lives, and special thanks to those who helped at the end and beyond, niece Helen Romano, Goddaughter Lori and husband John Wiseman, long-time family friend Darlene Galer, and their wonderful neighbor Maxine McKay!Rest in Peace, Lucy and Glen.