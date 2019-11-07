Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gordon John KERYLUK. View Sign Obituary

KERYLUK, Gordon John Gordon John Keryluk, 64, died at home in Port Coquitlam on September 29, 2019, after a heroic battle with ALS. Gordon was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. He graduated from Terry Fox Secondary School in Port Coquitlam. He faced ALS with much courage, humour and dignity. He lived his life to the fullest right to the end. Gordon is survived by his mother, Mary, father, John, sister Linda and her husband Warren, his niece Carmen, his niece Brigit and her husband Colby, his stepson Garret, and his aunts, uncles and cousins. He was loved and will be dearly missed. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 9th at 2:00 p.m. at the Port Coquitlam Legion, 2675 Shaunessy St. Port Coquitlam.





