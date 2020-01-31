Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grant T. CRAIG. View Sign Obituary

Grant Thomas Craig



June 29,1931 – January 25, 2020



Grant Craig, of Maple Ridge, passed away at the age of 88 and is predeceased by his wonderful wife of 65 years, Verna Mary Craig (Jackson)only one month ago. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter Bev Craig (Sally Thicke) and son John Craig (Martina Craig) and his two grandchildren, Curtis Craig (Jessica Craig) and Alyssa Craig (JordanTurko),whom he loved and was so very proud of.







Grant was born in Hamilton Ontario to Jack and Alicia Craig. He spent much of his adolescence in Victoria B.C. graduating from Victoria High School in 1949 where he made many friends and met and later married Verna Jackson. Together they lived in Williams Lake, Port Moody, and finally settled in Maple Ridge. In his youth, Grant was an avid sportsman, playing many sports, but focusing on hockey and golf. Grant was passionate about golf and an excellent player and teacher of the game. Many of his fondest memories were playing as a junior golfer at Uplands Golf Course, and later playing in and organizing many tournaments for groups of friends.



Grant enjoyed his work as an accountant, import/exporter and small business owner, where he continued to work well into his 80’s. His sense of humor, quick wit and interest in his children and grandchildren’s lives, especially in their work and sports, will be missed by all of us.







The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Ridge Seniors Village, the many good nurses, aids, and doctors at the Ridge Meadows Hospital, and the McKenney Creek Hospice Residence for the care they provided over these last few months.

Grant Thomas CraigJune 29,1931 – January 25, 2020Grant Craig, of Maple Ridge, passed away at the age of 88 and is predeceased by his wonderful wife of 65 years, Verna Mary Craig (Jackson)only one month ago. He is lovingly remembered by his daughter Bev Craig (Sally Thicke) and son John Craig (Martina Craig) and his two grandchildren, Curtis Craig (Jessica Craig) and Alyssa Craig (JordanTurko),whom he loved and was so very proud of.Grant was born in Hamilton Ontario to Jack and Alicia Craig. He spent much of his adolescence in Victoria B.C. graduating from Victoria High School in 1949 where he made many friends and met and later married Verna Jackson. Together they lived in Williams Lake, Port Moody, and finally settled in Maple Ridge. In his youth, Grant was an avid sportsman, playing many sports, but focusing on hockey and golf. Grant was passionate about golf and an excellent player and teacher of the game. Many of his fondest memories were playing as a junior golfer at Uplands Golf Course, and later playing in and organizing many tournaments for groups of friends.Grant enjoyed his work as an accountant, import/exporter and small business owner, where he continued to work well into his 80’s. His sense of humor, quick wit and interest in his children and grandchildren’s lives, especially in their work and sports, will be missed by all of us.The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Ridge Seniors Village, the many good nurses, aids, and doctors at the Ridge Meadows Hospital, and the McKenney Creek Hospice Residence for the care they provided over these last few months. Published in The Tri-City News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close