Gwendolyn Mary (Casey) TRAVIS
TRAVIS, Gwendolyn Mary (Casey) It is with great sadness the family of Gwendolyn Mary (Casey) Travis announce her passing on Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 96. Gwen was predeceased by Ed, her husband of 43 years, brother Russell Casemore and sister, Margaret Ireland. She was loved and will be missed by her 3 daughters Julie (Derrick) Scarfe, Anita (Tim) Sampson and Kelly (Jay) Osborne and four grandchildren, Andrew, Nicholas, Travis and Adia. She also leaves to mourn her sister Doris Rawson and her brother David (Marcia) Casemore and her cousins. Gwen had many nieces and nephews, who were an important part of her life, along with many friends she made during her years living in Port Moody. Gwen traveled to many places but nothing topped her love for the bright lights and slot machines on the Las Vegas strip. Gwen, or Casey as she was affectionately known to many, left an impression with her wit, laughter and love of red wine. Special thanks to the staff at Parkwood Manor and Golden Age for taking such great care of Mom over the last 7 years, especially during the last few months. No service by request.



Published in Coquitlam Now from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
August 19, 2020
I worked at Ricky's All Day at coquitlam center (before it changed 2 years ago) this amazing lady would come in a brighten my day up ! She was so funny and always telling me stories. She will be dearly missed
Jody Carter
