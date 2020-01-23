ALLEN, Hebert Oliver Born in a snowstorm in New Westminster B.C. on December 22nd 1926. Died in a snowstorm in Nanaimo, B.C. on January 14th, 2020. Herb was a product of an era where hard work, integrity and kindness were pillars of a successful life. Traits that he possessed. He worked hard and overcame many obstacles to achieve his success. He loved his wife Kay (predeceased 1998), daughter Amy and son John. He was devoted to his grandchildren Jacob and Jessie. After the war, Herb worked as a whistle punk in Beaver Cove, a warehouseman in Alert Bay for BC Packers, and as a machine tender in Ocean falls for Crown Zellerbach. In 1955 he had an industrial accident and was transferred to Vancouver and ended up as an Industrial Relations Coordinator at Fraser Mills. Herb retired in 1981 and spent his time working on his house in Ranch Park and traveling with his wife Kay. Dad's death was anticipated and he passed reassured by the green arrows of the stock market feed on TV. A much loved father and grandfather we are comforted by the memories that we have of Herb. A life well lived for 93 years. Rest peacefully Dad. A funeral service will be held Monday, January 27th at 1:30 pm at St. Laurence Anglican Church, 825 St. Laurence Street, Coquitlam B.C. 604-936-9987 BurquitlamFuneralHome.ca
Published in The Tri-City News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020