Helen Irene Layfield (Christie)



January 31, 1937 - March 4, 2019



It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother. Mom passed away peacefully after a short battle with lymphoma. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years George, her sisters and brothers, Pat, Ann, Janet, Lorraine, Tom, Peter, and Bob



She is survived by her two sons, Doug(Jacquie), Don(Brenda), and her two daughters Sandra and Carol. Her grandchildren who brought her such joy, Bradley, Bryan(Aly), Anthony, Lea(Nicole), Amanda(Shaun), Christina(Kevin), Jettie(Brett), Madison and Emily. Her great grandchildren that made her eyes sparkle, Chaning, Avalyn, Colton, Hunter, Weston, George, Sherry and Connor. Her brothers and sister who she so loved, Bill(Kay), Malcolm(Bonnie), Russell, Moira(Bill) and her many nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held on March 21, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at Meadow Gardens Golf Course, Maple Ridge

