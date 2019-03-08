Helen Irene Layfield (Christie)
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen I. Layfield.
January 31, 1937 - March 4, 2019
It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother. Mom passed away peacefully after a short battle with lymphoma. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years George, her sisters and brothers, Pat, Ann, Janet, Lorraine, Tom, Peter, and Bob
She is survived by her two sons, Doug(Jacquie), Don(Brenda), and her two daughters Sandra and Carol. Her grandchildren who brought her such joy, Bradley, Bryan(Aly), Anthony, Lea(Nicole), Amanda(Shaun), Christina(Kevin), Jettie(Brett), Madison and Emily. Her great grandchildren that made her eyes sparkle, Chaning, Avalyn, Colton, Hunter, Weston, George, Sherry and Connor. Her brothers and sister who she so loved, Bill(Kay), Malcolm(Bonnie), Russell, Moira(Bill) and her many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 21, 2019 from 1 to 4 pm at Meadow Gardens Golf Course, Maple Ridge
Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 8 to Apr. 6, 2019