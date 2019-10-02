With great sadness the family of Helene Roulier announce her sudden passing on September 22, 2019 at the age of 76 yrs. She was born in St-Blaise, Quebec on April 18, 1943. Helene will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, Michel Guimond (Darci) and Bob Guimond (Cheri Foster), her grandchildren Michael, Tyler, Kaila and Tristan, sister Huguette, brother Bernard, spouses Clarence, Willie and Jack. Helene had a passion for watching her sons and grandkids play hockey. She loved golfing, camping and gardening. The family invites you to a gathering at her complex clubhouse at Orchard Valley 2448 Atkins Ave, Port Coquitlam on Sunday, October 6th from 2-4 pm.
Published in The Tri-City News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31, 2019