Or Copy this URL to Share

SCHUT, Hendrika December 5, 1922 - May 1, 2020 Hendrika (Henny) Schut passed away May 1, 2020 at the age of 97. Forever remembered by her daughter, Wendy (Bill) Lien; sons Will (Marilyn), Hank; grandchildren Michelle, Sarah, Jeff, Jason, Pam, Martina, Rebecca; and 10 great-grandchildren. We will never forget her quick wit, creative knitting and embroidery, and her homemade bread.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store