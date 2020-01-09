CARR, Hilary Colleen Hilary Colleen Carr, 83, died peacefully at Czorny Care Center December 28, 2019, following many years of coping with Alzheimer's. A loving and compassionate person, survived by 3 sons, brothers and a sister. Her love for family, friends, nature, travel, and food (especially desserts) will be some of the most cherished memories we keep close in our hearts. We will miss that British sense of humour! In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer's Society of BC in Mum's name. Condolences may be sent to www.mapleridgefuneral.ca
Published in The Tri-City News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020