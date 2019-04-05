FISHER, Ilse Joanna Martha (née Kilian)
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Ilse Joanna Martha Fisher (née Kilian). Mom was born in Essen, Germany, on February 23, 1925, and passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019, in Port Moody, BC.
She was predeceased by her parents, Margarete and Theodore Kilian; sister, Margarete Kirchner (née Kilian); and husband of 60 years, Curt Henry Fisher.
Mom is survived by her three daughters, Kay (Jerry), Carol (Joe), and Kirsten (Kim), as well as her six grandchildren, Irish (Paul), Liam, Amanda (Ryan), Jasper, Kandis, and Kurtis, and her five great-grandchildren, Eden, Kathrine, Paige, Tabitha, and Lazlo.
Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 5 to May 4, 2019