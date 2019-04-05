Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FISHER, Ilse Johanna Martha It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Friend. Ilse passed away peacefully on March 29th, 2019 at 3:40pm. Born on February 23rd, 1925, in Essen, Germany to Theodore and Margarete Kilian. Ilse arrived in Canada on August 17th, 1952, where she soon met and married her husband of 60 years, Kurt Heinz Fisher on December 30th, 1952. They settled as a family in Burnaby, BC, then eventually to Maple Ridge. She is now reunited with her Husband, Parents and two Sisters, Margarete and Analiesa. She will be deeply missed by her 3 daughters, 2 nieces, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, her many friends and chosen family. Her last remaining years were spent making memories with those she loved and reading countless books. Ilse never thought twice to help anyone in need. She was a loving, giving, and selfless woman full of strength, honesty and she continued to take care of those around her up until her final moments. Her passing has left us with a hole which will never be filled. She is now an angel in the shape of our Mother and Grandmother. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel. A donation has been made in her name to The Heart and Stroke Foundation. A special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Care Aids on 2 West B at Eagle Ridge Hospital who showed us compassion and strength during this tragic time. Ilse will be especially missed by Kirsten, Kim, Kandis, Kurtis, Hubert, Bent, Sandra, Irene, Jan, Dave, Ashley (Ilse), Phyllis and the Hamilton and Moore families. Her memory lives on within us, as we will remember her always, and forget her never. Ilse taught her family strength, love, compassion and what being a Mother, Grandmother and friend truly means. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special note from her Grandchildren, Kandis and Kurtis: Grandma, loosing you is like losing a piece of our hearts; however, our hearts remain full of memories, swimming in the pool and eating fried chicken, listening to you and Grandpa talk over morning coffee, getting our nails done and talking about your favorite books. You have been our teacher, our inspiration and our leader. I will miss coming through the door and seeing you, sitting in your chair. We will see you when we get there. We will look for you in purple, forever in our hearts. A dragonfly to remind me even though we are apart, your spirit is always with me forever in my heart. - Lyn Ragan Love always Butchy. Condolences may be sent to www.mapleridgefuneral.ca Maple Ridge Funeral Chapel & Crematorium • 604-463-8121







