Irene Horne
September 27, 1930 - May 28, 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene, a long-time resident of the Port Coquitlam area, passed away in the early morning hours of May 28 , 2020 at the age of 89. A beloved teacher, librarian and friend, Irene touched the lives of hundreds of people in her long life

Born in 1930 in Vancouver B.C., Irene got her degree at UBC and then taught K-12 students for many years before becoming the Librarian at Viscount Alexander School in Port Coquitlam. Irene loved her dogs, cats and had a wide social network of friends who will miss her dearly.

Due to the current social restrictions, a small graveside service will be held at Port Coquitlam Municipal Cemetery.

Irene was a lifelong supporter of the BCSPCA. Please donate memorial gifts to the BCSPCA Tri-Cities Education & Adoption Center, 1- 2565 Barnet Highway Coquitlam BC V3H 4E2. Online donations can be made at https://spca.bc.ca/donations/tri-cities/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Tri-City News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved