Irene, a long-time resident of the Port Coquitlam area, passed away in the early morning hours of May 28 , 2020 at the age of 89. A beloved teacher, librarian and friend, Irene touched the lives of hundreds of people in her long life
Born in 1930 in Vancouver B.C., Irene got her degree at UBC and then taught K-12 students for many years before becoming the Librarian at Viscount Alexander School in Port Coquitlam. Irene loved her dogs, cats and had a wide social network of friends who will miss her dearly.
Due to the current social restrictions, a small graveside service will be held at Port Coquitlam Municipal Cemetery.
Irene was a lifelong supporter of the BCSPCA. Please donate memorial gifts to the BCSPCA Tri-Cities Education & Adoption Center, 1- 2565 Barnet Highway Coquitlam BC V3H 4E2. Online donations can be made at https://spca.bc.ca/donations/tri-cities/
Published in The Tri-City News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.