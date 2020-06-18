KREITEWOLF, Irene Ramona June 24, 1931 - June 04, 2020 With heavy hearts our family announces the passing of our mother, Ramona, at the age of 88. Predeceased by her husband Heinz, Son Roderick, Daughter Laurel (Dennis), siblings Norman, Evelyn and Keith (Betty). Left to mourn are sons Derrick and Russell, (Trish), grandchildren Reannan, Sarah, (Josh), James, Laura, and great grandchildren Alexa, Azaria, Carmen and Emily. Mom was born and raised in Vancouver, the eldest of five children, to Alex and Lila Moffat (Nee Tulari). Family was always important. She cared deeply for her siblings, always looking out for them and becoming a special role model to her sister Florence and beloved sister to Evelyn, Norman and Keith. Growing up she looked forward to family visits and trips to the farm at White Lake B.C. where her mother was raised, enjoying time with aunts, uncles and cousins, especially her Uncle John and Aunt Madeleine whom she continued to visit throughout their lives. Mom left school early and worked the switchboard at BC Tel and later worked for the Law Firm Farris & Co. in Vancouver, and following that, at Birks Jewellers in Coquitlam. Friendships lasted a lifetime, Margaret, a dear friend since they were little girls, Shirley, Fran and Teddy, all sharing special spots in mom's heart. Mom met her husband in Vancouver, married in 1960 and raised a family amidst nieces and nephews who she loved, family gatherings were loud and fun, full of laughter with the sound of an accordion or a piano. She moved to Port Coquitlam in 1969. She always encouraged us to study, play sports and be active; she led by example raising a house full of kids and keeping a full garden. Working part time, as well as looking after dad's carpet laying business, she found time to go back to school to upgrade and carry on to study History and Anthropology. With 1980, came immeasurable heartache and sadness from the tragic loss of her first-born son Roderick whom she adored. With strength, grace, and a broken heart she turned to art for solace, and studied Fine Art at Kwantlen College, Emily Carr, and at various workshops, becoming an accomplished artist entering shows and creating fine works. Moving to Chilliwack after Dad retired, she focused on pottery and working, taking classes at Rainforest Pottery in Yarrow, B.C. She was happy having her son Derrick and grandchildren nearby as well as brother Keith, and ski trips to Manning Park. Visits to Prince George and the Okanagan meant more grandchildren, swimming in lakes and skiing the trails. Sadness reappeared in 2002 with the tragic loss of her daughter Laurel, who had inherited mom's compassion and love of Fine Arts and the outdoors. With so much loss she was still able to carry on, keeping her big smile and bright eyes, creating art and completing a comprehensive history of both the Moffat and Tulari families with help from cousin Vickie and Moffat family members in Alberta. A stroke in 2012 took away the connection to the art she loved so much, and even help from a close caring friend couldn't keep her living at home anymore, so she brought her bright smile to Eden Care Home in Chilliwack, before finally moving to Salmon Arm and Hillside Village in 2019 and close to son Russell, daughter in law Trish, grandchildren and great grandchildren from daughter Laurel. Mom passed away peacefully and content after a full life filled with love, still smiling beautifully bright and able to share "I love yous" in person with all us right up to her passing, thanks to the compassion shown by Hillside Village and the staff at Cottage 2 during this pandemic. It's comforting to know she is with Dad, Rod and Laurel now, though she will be sadly missed by family and friends. "Throughout your life she's there for you in countless little ways, To hold your hand and cheer you on, to share her love and faith, She's teacher, nurse, and chauffeur, all rolled into one, Family, friend and confidante, a shoulder to lean on, She fills your life with laughter, she's there to see you through, She loves you just the way you are, no matter what you do. She is a special gift from God, her love it knows no end Even if she weren't your Mom.... you'd choose her as your friend... The World is such a better place and happier by far, Because we had a special Mom to love with all our hearts, And though she is in Heaven now with Jesus up above, We'll always hold her in our hearts.... forever she'll be loved." Rest in Peace our beautiful Mother. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Share online memories and condolences through Ramona's obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coquitlam Now from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.