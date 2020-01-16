Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob (Jack) BOS. View Sign Obituary

BOS, Jacob (Jack) August 13, 1926 - January 7, 2020 Jacob (Jack) Bos passed away at Eagle Ridge Hospital on January 7 at the age of 93. Born August 13, 1926 in Spijk, the Netherlands to Eppe and Sjoukje Bos, Jack immigrated to Canada in 1953. There, he met Mary Agnes Rolke, and they were married on August 15, 1959. Jack and Mary raised their children in Coquitlam, then travelled the world, retired to Peachland, and moved to Port Coquitlam to be with their grandchildren. Jack volunteered at Wilson Centre, where he was known for his baking. He greatly enjoyed music, singing with the Silver Chord Choir. After Mary passed away, Jack welcomed the kinship of his church, and found solace in God. Jack lived to walk, and was known for his long walks around the city. He is survived by his children, Ron and Cheryl (Peter), his grandchildren, Rianne and Mattheus, and his surviving siblings, Janny and Mattheus. A celebration of Jack's life is scheduled for 2:30 pm on Friday, January 17 at Trinity United Church, 2211 Prairie Avenue, Port Coquitlam. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Eagle Ridge Hospital Foundation.





