Janet Elizabeth (Sewell) LADAN (05/27/1957 - 04/08/2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Elizabeth (Sewell) LADAN.
Obituary

LADAN, Janet Elizabeth (nee Sewell) May 27, 1957 - April 8, 2020 On Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Janet Elizabeth Ladan (nee Sewell) passed away at Eagle Ridge Hospital after a brief battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her children Dylan (Kayla) and Jessica; grandchildren Tucker and Cali; brothers Greg (Fran), Jody (Joanne), Dan (Elaine) and Ryan (Debi). Janet was predeceased by her parents Edward and Patricia, and brothers Brent and Tim. A private family gathering will be held in her honour at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the B.C. Cancer Foundation. Rest In Peace Janet


Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.