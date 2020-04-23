LADAN, Janet Elizabeth (nee Sewell) May 27, 1957 - April 8, 2020 On Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Janet Elizabeth Ladan (nee Sewell) passed away at Eagle Ridge Hospital after a brief battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her children Dylan (Kayla) and Jessica; grandchildren Tucker and Cali; brothers Greg (Fran), Jody (Joanne), Dan (Elaine) and Ryan (Debi). Janet was predeceased by her parents Edward and Patricia, and brothers Brent and Tim. A private family gathering will be held in her honour at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the B.C. Cancer Foundation. Rest In Peace Janet
Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020