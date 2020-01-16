Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janie Elizabeth BROWN. View Sign Service Information Garden Hill Funeral Chapel 11765 224 Street Maple Ridge , BC V2X 6A5 (604)-463-8161 Obituary

BROWN, Janie Elizabeth August 15, 1945 - January 12, 2020 Janie Elizabeth Mont was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia on August 5th, 1945 to Mary and Norman Mont. Norman was a Navigator in the RCAF at the time. After the war, the family, including brothers Brian and Mike and sister Mary Ann moved to Vancouver, when Norman was posted to Sea Island by the RCAF. Norman was killed in an accident in 1954, leaving Mary to raise the family alone. She moved to North Vancouver, where Janie attended, St. Edmunds and then St. Thomas Aquinas School where Janie met the love of her life, Edward Brown. They were married on May 23rd, 1964 and soon moved to Port Coquitlam, with Ed working at CP Rail. Janie worked nearby at the Scotia Bank. They were active members of Our Lady of Assumption, and after Ed retired and they moved to Maple Ridge with St. Luke's. Janie was a member of the choir for many years. She is survived by Ed, their daughter Laura (Bill) and son Steve (Diana) and grandchildren Emily, Peter, Christopher, David and Gabriella. Prayers will be said on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 5:00 pm at St. Luke's Parish, 20285 Dewdney Trunk Road, in Maple Ridge. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on January 22nd also at St. Luke's Parish. Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.gardenhill.ca Garden Hill Cremation & Funeral Services • 604-463-8161 "Logue family owned & operated" since 1937





Janie Elizabeth Mont was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia on August 5th, 1945 to Mary and Norman Mont. Norman was a Navigator in the RCAF at the time. After the war, the family, including brothers Brian and Mike and sister Mary Ann moved to Vancouver, when Norman was posted to Sea Island by the RCAF. Norman was killed in an accident in 1954, leaving Mary to raise the family alone. She moved to North Vancouver, where Janie attended, St. Edmunds and then St. Thomas Aquinas School where Janie met the love of her life, Edward Brown. They were married on May 23rd, 1964 and soon moved to Port Coquitlam, with Ed working at CP Rail. Janie worked nearby at the Scotia Bank. They were active members of Our Lady of Assumption, and after Ed retired and they moved to Maple Ridge with St. Luke's. Janie was a member of the choir for many years. She is survived by Ed, their daughter Laura (Bill) and son Steve (Diana) and grandchildren Emily, Peter, Christopher, David and Gabriella. Prayers will be said on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 5:00 pm at St. Luke's Parish, 20285 Dewdney Trunk Road, in Maple Ridge. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on January 22nd also at St. Luke's Parish. Expressions of sympathy can be made atsince 1937 Published in The Tri-City News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close