BROWN, Janie Elizabeth August 15, 1945 - January 12, 2020 Janie Elizabeth Mont was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia on August 5th, 1945 to Mary and Norman Mont. Norman was a Navigator in the RCAF at the time. After the war, the family, including brothers Brian and Mike and sister Mary Ann moved to Vancouver, when Norman was posted to Sea Island by the RCAF. Norman was killed in an accident in 1954, leaving Mary to raise the family alone. She moved to North Vancouver, where Janie attended, St. Edmunds and then St. Thomas Aquinas School where Janie met the love of her life, Edward Brown. They were married on May 23rd, 1964 and soon moved to Port Coquitlam, with Ed working at CP Rail. Janie worked nearby at the Scotia Bank. They were active members of Our Lady of Assumption, and after Ed retired and they moved to Maple Ridge with St. Luke's. Janie was a member of the choir for many years. She is survived by Ed, their daughter Laura (Bill) and son Steve (Diana) and grandchildren Emily, Peter, Christopher, David and Gabriella. Prayers will be said on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 5:00 pm at St. Luke's Parish, 20285 Dewdney Trunk Road, in Maple Ridge. Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on January 22nd also at St. Luke's Parish. Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.gardenhill.ca Garden Hill Cremation & Funeral Services • 604-463-8161 "Logue family owned & operated" since 1937
Published in The Tri-City News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020