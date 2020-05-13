Jean Taunton
Jean (Nicholson) Taunton, age 98, passed away at Foyer Maillard from non-COVID19 causes.

Born in Glasgow and raised in Montreal, Jean and her late husband, Bob, moved to Coquitlam in 1987 to be with their only child and her growing family.

Jean managed the Woolworth's candy department in downtown Montreal for many years. In retirement, she continued to use her retail skills as a dedicated volunteer in the Royal Columbian Hospital gift shop.

Until macular degeneration took her vision, Jean was an avid and talented knitter, creating socks for her husband, sweaters for her daughter, and layettes for her granddaughters.

Jean is survived by her daughter. Sandra; granddaughters, Erin (Sean), Bethany (Chris), and Julia (Kelsie); infant great-grandchildren, Nora and Archer; and former son-in-law, Philip.

The family thanks everyone at Foyer Maillard for their wonderful care. Donations to this residential facility in Jean's honour would be gratefully appreciated.

Thanks also to the Burquest Jewish Community for their comfort and support during this difficult time.

An in-person memorial will be held at a future date.

Published in The Tri-City News from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
