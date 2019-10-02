Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jenny R. (Jean) Zapp. View Sign Obituary

Jenny (Jean) passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and Cancer at the George Derby Care Centre in Burnaby B.C.







Jean was predeceased by Fred her husband of 35 years and younger sister Yvette; survived by her son Ron (Jeannette), her Grandchildren Jennifer (Cassidy), Ryan (Marcella) and Jonathan, plus great- grandchildren Benjamin, Caitlin, Jacob, Gracie and Aubrey.







Jenny was born July 22, 1926 in Belgium, immigrating with her parents as a baby in 1928. She grew up in Surrey and spent her adult life in New Westminster, Burnaby and Coquitlam, with decades of enjoyable summers at her cottage in Birch Bay, Washington. From an early age, she was self-taught in many creative pursuits – sewing, knitting, quilting, she also enjoyed making a family dinner of perogies and in the summer digging clams or catching crabs at the beach for a BBQ.



Jean accompanied family on many excursions and saw the world on cruise ships with her travelling companion Earl.



A special thank you to the staff at George Derby Care Centre, Special Care Unit for their show of love and kindness in her final years. A “Thanksgiving” for a good life will be held on Oct 11 at 2:00pm at the Coquitlam Presbyterian Church, 948 Como Lake Ave. Coquitlam, B.C.







If you wish in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the George Derby Care Centre or the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C.

Published in The Tri-City News from Oct. 2 to Oct. 31, 2019

