John STRIHA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRIHA, John Passed away peacefully on May 9th at the age of 86 after a brief battle with dementia. John was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Eileen (August 11, 2019), as well as brothers Sam and Robert and sisters Sue, Anne and Pauline. John is survived by 2 sons, Don (Shana) and Dave (Tammy), and grandchildren Megan, Ryan, Jamie and Carly. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Louise and Mary. John was born in Nove Zalug, Czechoslovakia and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1936. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of BC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coquitlam Now from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved