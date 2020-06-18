John STRIHA

STRIHA, John Passed away peacefully on May 9th at the age of 86 after a brief battle with dementia. John was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Eileen (August 11, 2019), as well as brothers Sam and Robert and sisters Sue, Anne and Pauline. John is survived by 2 sons, Don (Shana) and Dave (Tammy), and grandchildren Megan, Ryan, Jamie and Carly. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Louise and Mary. John was born in Nove Zalug, Czechoslovakia and immigrated to Canada with his family in 1936. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of BC.







