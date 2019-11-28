Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John VERKERK. View Sign Obituary

VERKERK, John It is with great sadness that John's family announce his passing. John passed peacefully with his wife, Suzanna by his side Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 83. John is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Suzanna (nee Klaver), children Sylvia (Jamie), Tim (Brenda) and Gloria (Steve); grandchildren Crissy, Katie, Cody, Nathan, Tyson and Jaeden; great grandchildren Cohen, Zadie and Benson. Also survived by his brother and friend Frank (Lia) and his sister Theresa (Herman). Johanus Cornelius Verkerk was born April 15, 1936 in Amstelhoek district of Utrecht, Holland. John travelled to Halifax, Canada when he was 14 in April, 1950 with his parents John and Annie and his siblings Mary, Frank and Theresa. They then travelled to Vancouver and settled in Powell River where he spent his teenage years growing up to become a provider to his family. John attended Mission Seminary to become a priest, however plans dramatically changed when he met his soon to be bride, Suzanna. They married December 27,1958. Until his recent passing, John enjoyed a lifetime of happiness and prosperity with his family in Port Coquitlam. John was an active member of the POCO community in both sports and his devotion to the Catholic Church, Lady of Assumption. John was well regarded as a Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus and his dedication to their work within the church organization. John will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving husband and father and a friend to many. John truly lived his life to the fullest, his bigger than life personality exuberant to others! John will be forever in our hearts and we will miss him dearly John's service will be held at Lady Assumption Church, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM.





Published in The Tri-City News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close