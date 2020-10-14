John passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. John was born in Aalborg, Denmark. He immigrated to Canada in the fall of 1950 with his mother Magdalene, father Heino, twin brother Oly, and younger brother Eric. John worked for CP Rail from 1959 to 1997 and retired after 38 years of service. Once retired, he became focused and dedicated to the arts community in the Tri-Cities area. John was the longest serving President of Art Focus Artists’ Association, at eight years. He was hardworking, gentle, fun loving and the heart and soul of the group for many years. In honour of his long service to the club, John was made a Lifetime Member. John also volunteered with the Arts Council, Blackberry Gallery in Port Moody, Port Moody Art Association, Evergreen Cultural Centre in Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam Heritage Museum and Archives. John is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolyn, brother Oly, sons Michael (Tonya), and Stephen (Maria), and their families. John was such a special person to many. He loved to fish, play cards and spend time with his family. John, known for his generosity, and sense of humour, will be greatly missed. We thank the home care nurses, and the care staff at Crossroads Hospice for their kindness and compassion during John’s battle. There will be no service at this time and a Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Foundation or to the Port Coquitlam Art Focus Artists’ Association would be appreciated.



