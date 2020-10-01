1/1
Joyce Enid BENVILLE
11/02/1930 - 09/19/2020
BENVILLE, Joyce Enid November 2, 1930 - September 19, 2020 Joyce was born in Maple Ridge, daughter of William and Violet Murray. The family moved to Port Coquitlam when she was a small child. She had one sister, Audrey, who pre-deceased her. She and her husband, Ed, also a District 43 teacher made their home in Port Moody. A beloved primary teacher, she spent her entire teaching career within the Coquitlam District. Joyce was always interested in the politics and events of the Tri-Cities area. She supported the High Schools' plays and musicals. She attended many recitals and dramas at the Vancouver Playhouse. She and Ed both loved travel and spent summers visiting our world. She continued to travel even after Ed's passing. When no longer able to travel, she and her cat spent happy hours by the windows or on the sunny patio of her seaside home, either reading or watching life on the inlet. Joyce, who enjoyed dining out, was no slouch in her own kitchen either. She could make a cheesecake to die for, and her legendary Christmas puddings (made a year in advance and fed regularly on sherry) were without peer. She is being sorely missed by her many friends. Arrangements: Burquitlam Funeral Home burquitlamfuneralhome.ca



Published in Coquitlam Now from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burquitlam Funeral Home
815 Brunette Avenue
Coquitlam, BC V3K 1C5
(604) 936-9987
