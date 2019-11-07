EDWARDSON, Joyce Marie Joyce Marie Edwardson passed away peacefully October 30th, 2019, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Arthur and her brother Don. Joyce enjoyed working with her husband at Arthur Edwardson Photography and spending time with her family. Joyce is dearly loved and remembered by her brother Dale (Valerie), sisters in law Hazel, Estelle and Karen, sons Brent, Keith (Dawn) and Neil (Nikki), grandchildren Coe, Leif, Manya, Nathan and Nolan. Her funeral service will be held November 8th at 10:30am, Our Lady of Assumption Church, 3141 Shaughnessy St, Port Coquitlam, B.C.
Published in The Tri-City News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019