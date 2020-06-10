After a long, productive life followed by more than a decade of living with Alzheimer’s disease, Julie McDonald died peacefully in Port Coquitlam at Hawthorne Seniors Care at the age of 87, where she resided for the past 7 years.



Julie, or Judy as she was also known, was born in Norbury, Sask. and moved at the age of six to Ontario where her father could find work during the Depression. They later moved west to New Westminster/Coquitlam - an area she called home for the rest of her life. She received her B.A. at UBC and trained as a teacher– a profession she loved with a passion. She began her career at the age of 19 teaching in a 2 room school house in Fort Fraser – an adventure she spoke fondly of and then Austin Elementary. Since women teachers had to quit their job when they had children in the 1960s, Julie took a hiatus for 13 years until her youngest was in school. She then jumped into full time teaching. Julie was instrumental in starting the ESL program (English as a Second Language) in School District 43 and taught at multiple schools around the district before taking on a K to 7 ESL class in 1980 at Rochester Elementary where she remained until retirement in 1996. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and continued taking linguistics courses to enhance her ESL teaching skills throughout her career.



What fun it was to watch her read to her grandchildren, play with them and “teach” them her love of words and the English Language. Her sense of humour and devotion to family is part of Mom’s legacy.



We are grateful for Dad and Randy’s commitment to Mom throughout her battle with dementia. Their daily presence was a constant support and comfort to Mom and inspired us all.



Julie is predeceased by her parents: Margaret and Andrew Molnar, sisters: Margaret, Betty and Maggie. Left to celebrate her life are her husband of 63 yrs., Jerome McDonald, son Randy (Tina), daughters Shannon Porcher (Dave) and Stacey McDonald (Graham). Grandchildren: Elliot, Liam, Beth and Julia along with her sister–in- laws Pauline and June, Goddaughter Stephanie, loving nieces and nephews, cousins, siblings Irene and Andy, and family friends. Thank you to those who stopped in to see her, or sent cards or well wishes we would pass along to Mom when visiting.



As a family we are grateful to the wonderful staff at Hawthorne who looked after Julia so tenderly all these years and who supported our family through Mom’s arduous dementia journey. We will miss you, too.



Due to COVID -19 restrictions, a funeral will take place at a later date. If you would like to be notified of the details of her service and/or send condolences I can pass along to family – please email Stacey at: drstaceyleigh@gmail.com



