KING, June Born June 15, 1928 in Vancouver, BC, June King passed away in Vernon, BC, on January 22, 2020 at the age of 91 years. She is survived by her loving family: her 5 children Bonnie Martyniuk, Linda (Roy) West, Donna King, Cheryl King, and Gary (Gina) King; her 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-great-grandsons; as well as her sister Barb (Conrad) Boisvert. She was sadly predeceased by her husband Bill in 2006, daughter Terri in 1979, grandson Jason in 1988 and son-in-law Ken in 1997. June was a volunteer with the Boy Scouts for over 60 years and a lifetime member of the Lord Baden Powell Guild. A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Garden Hill Funeral Home, 11765 - 224 Street, Maple Ridge, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada, www.bcsc.ca. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com 250-860-7077
Published in The Tri-City News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020