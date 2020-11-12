Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, February 8, 1946, passed away on October 19, 2020, after a long struggle. Predeceased by her husband; Arno E. Koch. Karin is survived by her sister, Tove Clarke of Parksville, B.C., as well as her sister Illona Dalkvist, in Denmark and her children. Karin, has been a resident at Woodland Park, Port Moody, since 1976, where she will be missed by many dear friends. Karin was an avid windsurfer at Rocky Point. It was practically her second home. She also volunteered for the Speed Watch Program for many years.