It is with absolute heartbreak, we announce the passing of Katherine Sara Henham (Katie, Kate, Nene) following a difficult and courageous battle with Cancer. After listening to the music from Mama Mia, with family by her side, our Katie was at peace.



Katherine was beautiful, sweet, kind, and oh so headstrong - she lived her life her own way. Missing and forever loving her are her spouse, Tim Forsythe; parents, Barb and Warren; brother, Cole (Laura); beloved niece, Jessica; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, loved ones and friends.



Growing up in Port Coquitlam, Katie was actively involved in Girl Guides, enjoyed many years as a competitive player and instructor in Ringette, and played softball in her youth and early adult years. After graduating from Terry Fox Secondary Katie continued to live and work in the Tri-Cities/Pitt Meadows area including in retail. She was always smiling as you entered the store and greeted you with a friendly hello.



Katie loved spending time in nature, taking many hikes and walks along the dykes and trails close to home. Camping, fishing and resorting with family and friends was her idea of ultimate relaxation and these vacation times were cherished. She was always there for family outings and enthusiastically embraced many longstanding family traditions and fun times throughout the years. Eagerly anticipated annual themed vacations to Loon Lake with special friends and family were always guaranteed to be full of fun, laughter, hilarity and even some fish. Summer and winter trips to Auntie Ev's cabin in Whistler provided the opportunity to enjoy skiing, swimming and tennis. We have so many wonderful memories of happy times spent together.



Cats were always a part of Katie's life and she supported the local animal shelter. Tim, Katie and their cat Sonic enjoyed a peaceful, happy home life at the blueberry farm.



Katie, our ray of sunshine,

you will be deeply missed and forever remembered by family,

friends, and all who knew you.

Your bright smile is embedded in

our hearts and memories.



Heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Joan Eddy and the dedicated, caring medical staff at Eagle Ridge Hospital. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of Katie's life is to be scheduled for a later date.



Life is precious - cherish every moment!

