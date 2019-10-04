Kent Johansen was an extremely dedicated husband, father and son. He was an extremely talented Engineer and Scientist with inventions including the math making digital photography possible, the "Tetra" Early Earthquake sensors warning of impending Earthquakes. Kent loved freedom and nature. This was best expressed in his love of the outdoors by sailing, hiking, kayaking, camping, piloting fixed wing, Helicopter and Gliding. Kent was very proud to be Danish. This coming spring, he will be interred in his hometown of Langå Denmark; including a Viking Ship burning to honour him as one of Denmark's great sons. Kent is predeceased by his niece Louise Bach. He is survived by his Parents, Henning and Mona Johansen, sister Tine Johansen and her spouse Kim Jacob Christiansen, their daughter Karoline Johansen her betrothed Heinrich Søby Jensen, Kent's nephew Lasse Johansen and Kent's great niece Vanja all of Denmark. In Canada his Ex Cheryl Ann Henning, their son Ben Johansen. His wife Elaine Thompson and their daughter Freya Thompson Johansen. May he be remembered well.
Published in The Tri-City News from Oct. 4 to Nov. 2, 2019