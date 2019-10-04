Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kent Johansen. View Sign Obituary

Kent Johansen was an extremely dedicated husband, father and son. He was an extremely talented Engineer and Scientist with inventions including the math making digital photography possible, the "Tetra" Early Earthquake sensors warning of impending Earthquakes. Kent loved freedom and nature. This was best expressed in his love of the outdoors by sailing, hiking, kayaking, camping, piloting fixed wing, Helicopter and Gliding. Kent was very proud to be Danish. This coming spring, he will be interred in his hometown of Langå Denmark; including a Viking Ship burning to honour him as one of Denmark's great sons. Kent is predeceased by his niece Louise Bach. He is survived by his Parents, Henning and Mona Johansen, sister Tine Johansen and her spouse Kim Jacob Christiansen, their daughter Karoline Johansen her betrothed Heinrich Søby Jensen, Kent's nephew Lasse Johansen and Kent's great niece Vanja all of Denmark. In Canada his Ex Cheryl Ann Henning, their son Ben Johansen. His wife Elaine Thompson and their daughter Freya Thompson Johansen. May he be remembered well.

Kent Johansen was an extremely dedicated husband, father and son. He was an extremely talented Engineer and Scientist with inventions including the math making digital photography possible, the "Tetra" Early Earthquake sensors warning of impending Earthquakes. Kent loved freedom and nature. This was best expressed in his love of the outdoors by sailing, hiking, kayaking, camping, piloting fixed wing, Helicopter and Gliding. Kent was very proud to be Danish. This coming spring, he will be interred in his hometown of Langå Denmark; including a Viking Ship burning to honour him as one of Denmark's great sons. Kent is predeceased by his niece Louise Bach. He is survived by his Parents, Henning and Mona Johansen, sister Tine Johansen and her spouse Kim Jacob Christiansen, their daughter Karoline Johansen her betrothed Heinrich Søby Jensen, Kent's nephew Lasse Johansen and Kent's great niece Vanja all of Denmark. In Canada his Ex Cheryl Ann Henning, their son Ben Johansen. His wife Elaine Thompson and their daughter Freya Thompson Johansen. May he be remembered well. Published in The Tri-City News from Oct. 4 to Nov. 2, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close