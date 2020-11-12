1/1
Kim YORSTON
1963 - 2020
With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Kim Yorston on October 17th, 2020 at the age of 57, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born September 1st, 1963, and predeceased by her loving parents Barry and Edith (Gary), Kim lives on in daughters Gina (Alessio), Jodi (Colby), and son Kyle, along with 4 treasured grandchildren, Connor, Caydence, Elèna and Leonardo. She is loved profoundly by siblings Peter (Denise) and Mandy (Chris), her partner Bill, other close relatives and lifelong friends.

Kim's pride and joy was her family. Her life's purpose was to do everything she could to bring happiness to those she loved, and she surely did. Hawaii was Kim's happy place. She was Hawaiian at heart and her spirit was most free on those islands. Kim's last visit to Hawaii was to Maui with much of her family, and those treasured memories will sustain us until we are able to go again in Kim's honour.

Kim was kind, creative, resilient and poised. We are very proud to keep Kim's strong spirit alive in us. She loved being a mom and cherished being a grandma. She fought so hard to stay with us as long as she could, and maintained her beautiful dignity through it all. She is greatly missed and loved forever.

At Kim's request, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Malama na Honu - an advocacy group for Hawaiian Green Sea Turtles in Laniakea https://malamanahonu.org

Published in The Tri-City News from Nov. 12 to Dec. 11, 2020.
