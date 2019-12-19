BRISSEAU, Kirk It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Kirk Brisseau. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 20th at the age of 57. He will be greatly missed by his sisters Laurie and Debbie and his brother Kane, along with his nieces and nephews Aaron, Lindsay, Heather and Doug. Kirk was a gentle soul loved by many, he loved his guitars, ACDC and a nice cold beer. There will be a Memorial Service held at Burkeview Chapel at 1340 Dominion Ave in Port Coquitlam on December 28, at 11:00 am, followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Schizophrenia Society of BC.
Published in The Tri-City News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019