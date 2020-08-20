1/1
KUPPAN Arpad Ferenc
KUPPAN, Arpad Ferenc November 30, 1937 - July 31, 2020 A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Arpad Ferenc Kuppan "Arpi" passed away, in his sleep on the morning of July 31, 2020, at the age of 82. Born in Hajmasker, Hungary, Arpi immigrated to Canada in 1956 and was a 30-year employee at BC Telephone. He is survived by his wife Barbara; son Michael (Michelle); daughter Katheryn (Kate); grandchildren Tony, Dylan, Laticia, Bryn (Josh), and Yvonne; and great-grandchildren Xaiden and Eliora; and his godson Douglas Deschner (Vicki). He is also survived by his cousins Marta and Sari in Hungary. He was predeceased by his parents Domonkos Kuppan and Margit (née Kovacs). The family requests that no flowers be sent. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.springfieldfuneralhome.com 250-860-7077




Published in Coquitlam Now from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Springfield Funeral Home
2020 Springfield Road
Kelowna, BC V1Y 5V8
250-860-7077
