LANDGRAFF, Lesley E. 1957 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lesley Landgraff on March 28, 2020 at the age of 62. Lesley will be lovingly remembered by husband Ken, daughter Jessica, son Mark and daughter-in-law Jodie. She is predeceased by parents Ronald and Olive Vernon. Lesley was born in Cheshire, England and immigrated to Canada at the age of 9. After meeting Ken in high school in Port Coquitlam, they married in 1980 and started their family in 1983 with daughter Jessica and in 1986 with son Mark. After working a short period with ICBC in Vancouver she found that raising her children was the most important thing to her. She opened her own daycare in Coquitlam and over fifteen years helped raise 35 children in various stages of their childhood. From there Lesley became a noon-hour supervisor for School District No. 43 until she retired. She also spent many years as Tawny Owl while she was a Brownie Leader with the Girl Guides. Lesley had been visiting Merritt with her husband Ken for many years visiting family and summering on Nicola Lake. Three years before Ken retired they decided to move to Merritt to live out their retirement. Lesley was a beautiful person who put everyone else before herself. She had a way of everyone falling in love with her when they met her. Lesley was an amazing cook, baker and crafter. She was a very passionate reader and a lover of desserts and sunflowers. Christmas was her favorite season, as was her mothers. From her dry British humour to her gorgeous smile, she will be missed every day and never forgotten by her loved ones. We would like to thank the staff at Gillis House for looking after her during her final months. We would also like to thank Dr. Soderberg and the services of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the family home in Merritt. Donations can be made to Gillis House in Merritt or to the BC Cancer Foundation. Condolences can be left at







