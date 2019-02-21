SEKULIC, Lillian November 11th, 1937 - February 8th, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Lillian Sekulic. She is survived by her son and two daughters, granddaughter, grandson and great- granddaughter. A celebration of life is being held on March 3rd at 1:00 pm at the Royal Canadian Legion, located at 1025 Ridgeway Ave, Coquitlam.
Published in The Tri-City News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019