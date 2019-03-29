Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Elaine (Woods) Baker. View Sign

We are very sad to announce the passing of our sweet Mom due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.



Mom fought this disease the same way she tackled all of life - with grace, dignity, and a winner's spirit. She was her happy, positive self, right to the end.







Born in a railway station on Christmas Day to the station master and a school teacher, Mom had a gentle childhood in rural Saskatchewan. It was after moving to Brandon, Manitoba, that she met the love of her life, RCMP Constable Tom Baker.







Mom and Dad married young and had four children in four years! They settled in Port Coquitlam in 1973. Mom worked at the RBC on Shaughnessy Street for several years before they both took up new careers in real estate and land development. Mom and Dad had a wonderful marriage that lasted nearly sixty years.







In the 1990s, six grandchildren came along! Those years were truly some of the most enjoyable of Mom's life. She was the greatest Grandma, full of energy for all the kids. She created so much quality time with each of them, and those memories will last a lifetime.



When it came to family, Mom never got tired, and never said no to anyone in need. She hosted events on countless occasions for the whole clan and always had a meticulous dinner menu prepared.







She is survived by her husband, Tom; their children, Kerry, Jim (Julie), Linda, and Darlene (Rod); and grandchildren, Charlotte, Spencer, Lauren, Stuart, Alana, and Evan.



She is also survived by her sister, Kay, and nieces, Heather and Holly, in Calgary.



We are all better people for having had this beautiful spirit touch our lives. You will live in our hearts forever, Mom.



Condolences may be expressed at

We are very sad to announce the passing of our sweet Mom due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.Mom fought this disease the same way she tackled all of life - with grace, dignity, and a winner's spirit. She was her happy, positive self, right to the end.Born in a railway station on Christmas Day to the station master and a school teacher, Mom had a gentle childhood in rural Saskatchewan. It was after moving to Brandon, Manitoba, that she met the love of her life, RCMP Constable Tom Baker.Mom and Dad married young and had four children in four years! They settled in Port Coquitlam in 1973. Mom worked at the RBC on Shaughnessy Street for several years before they both took up new careers in real estate and land development. Mom and Dad had a wonderful marriage that lasted nearly sixty years.In the 1990s, six grandchildren came along! Those years were truly some of the most enjoyable of Mom's life. She was the greatest Grandma, full of energy for all the kids. She created so much quality time with each of them, and those memories will last a lifetime.When it came to family, Mom never got tired, and never said no to anyone in need. She hosted events on countless occasions for the whole clan and always had a meticulous dinner menu prepared.She is survived by her husband, Tom; their children, Kerry, Jim (Julie), Linda, and Darlene (Rod); and grandchildren, Charlotte, Spencer, Lauren, Stuart, Alana, and Evan.She is also survived by her sister, Kay, and nieces, Heather and Holly, in Calgary.We are all better people for having had this beautiful spirit touch our lives. You will live in our hearts forever, Mom.Condolences may be expressed at vancouversunandprovince.remembering.ca Funeral Home Oliveira Funeral Services, Ltd.

2657 Shaughnessy Street

Port Coquitlam , BC V3C 3G7

(604) 942-7920 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 29 to Apr. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close