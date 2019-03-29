We are very sad to announce the passing of our sweet Mom due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.
Mom fought this disease the same way she tackled all of life - with grace, dignity, and a winner's spirit. She was her happy, positive self, right to the end.
Born in a railway station on Christmas Day to the station master and a school teacher, Mom had a gentle childhood in rural Saskatchewan. It was after moving to Brandon, Manitoba, that she met the love of her life, RCMP Constable Tom Baker.
Mom and Dad married young and had four children in four years! They settled in Port Coquitlam in 1973. Mom worked at the RBC on Shaughnessy Street for several years before they both took up new careers in real estate and land development. Mom and Dad had a wonderful marriage that lasted nearly sixty years.
In the 1990s, six grandchildren came along! Those years were truly some of the most enjoyable of Mom's life. She was the greatest Grandma, full of energy for all the kids. She created so much quality time with each of them, and those memories will last a lifetime.
When it came to family, Mom never got tired, and never said no to anyone in need. She hosted events on countless occasions for the whole clan and always had a meticulous dinner menu prepared.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; their children, Kerry, Jim (Julie), Linda, and Darlene (Rod); and grandchildren, Charlotte, Spencer, Lauren, Stuart, Alana, and Evan.
She is also survived by her sister, Kay, and nieces, Heather and Holly, in Calgary.
We are all better people for having had this beautiful spirit touch our lives. You will live in our hearts forever, Mom.
Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 29 to Apr. 27, 2019