Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise A. Mulhall. View Sign Obituary

With great sadness we announce the passing of Louise Almina Mulhall(nee Laidman), age 94. Born May 20, 1925 in Lemberg, Saskatchewan. She passed away April 12, 2020 in the Lynn Valley Care Centre of the Covid-19 virus. We send our heartfelt thanks to the physician, care-givers, nurses, cleaners, volunteers and everyone that has been there for our Mom in these difficult times.



Mom raised the three of us, looked after her parents and worked full time: first as an entrepreneur opening her own dress shop and later as a Pharmacy Technician where she became a fixture at the Leigh Square Pharmacy in Port Coquitlam, working there from the early 70's until a move to Wilson St Pharmacy just before retiring.



Louise was a walker long before 10,000 steps was a thing and when that became too difficult she moved to riding a stationary bicycle. She loved to travel with Warde, Hadley and friends, Maui being a favourite spot to go as well as cruising, and all of us kids were lucky to be included on some of those trips. She also loved to be social and was a volunteer at the Wilson Senior's Centre and 10,000 Villages.



Louise was predeceased by her parents Wilfred Laidman and Lillian Laidman(nee Neely), infant brother Claude, and her husband Michael Mulhall. She is survived by her brother Warde Laidman(Hadley Hall), children Candyce Long, Debora Hopkinson(Jeremy), Brent Mulhall(Wendy Bach). Her grandchildren include Tai Long, Alyse Jackson, Jenna Swanson(Chad), Cameron(Erica), Toby, Jason Hopkinson. and her Great Grandchildren Kaelen and Khya Swanson, Zachary and Sloane Hopkinson.



"A death is not an extinguishing of a light but the putting out of the lamp because the dawn has come." -Rabindranath Tagore

With great sadness we announce the passing of Louise Almina Mulhall(nee Laidman), age 94. Born May 20, 1925 in Lemberg, Saskatchewan. She passed away April 12, 2020 in the Lynn Valley Care Centre of the Covid-19 virus. We send our heartfelt thanks to the physician, care-givers, nurses, cleaners, volunteers and everyone that has been there for our Mom in these difficult times.Mom raised the three of us, looked after her parents and worked full time: first as an entrepreneur opening her own dress shop and later as a Pharmacy Technician where she became a fixture at the Leigh Square Pharmacy in Port Coquitlam, working there from the early 70's until a move to Wilson St Pharmacy just before retiring.Louise was a walker long before 10,000 steps was a thing and when that became too difficult she moved to riding a stationary bicycle. She loved to travel with Warde, Hadley and friends, Maui being a favourite spot to go as well as cruising, and all of us kids were lucky to be included on some of those trips. She also loved to be social and was a volunteer at the Wilson Senior's Centre and 10,000 Villages.Louise was predeceased by her parents Wilfred Laidman and Lillian Laidman(nee Neely), infant brother Claude, and her husband Michael Mulhall. She is survived by her brother Warde Laidman(Hadley Hall), children Candyce Long, Debora Hopkinson(Jeremy), Brent Mulhall(Wendy Bach). Her grandchildren include Tai Long, Alyse Jackson, Jenna Swanson(Chad), Cameron(Erica), Toby, Jason Hopkinson. and her Great Grandchildren Kaelen and Khya Swanson, Zachary and Sloane Hopkinson."A death is not an extinguishing of a light but the putting out of the lamp because the dawn has come." -Rabindranath Tagore Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 17 to May 16, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Tri-City News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close