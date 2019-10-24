MINATO, Lydia It is with heavy hearts that we announce to all who knew and loved her, that Lil Minato has passed on. She slipped away the afternoon of Saturday, October 12th 2019. Lil is survived by her children Alan, David, Brian and Karen, their spouses and partners, Val, Jennifer and Liz as well as grandchildren Sarah, Megan, Emma and Sophie. A celebration of her life will take place on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00am at the Mount Pleasant Universal Funeral Home, 301 East 11th Avenue, Vancouver, BC. Lil has requested in lieu of flowers, a donation to BC Children's Hospital or BC Cancer.
Published in The Tri-City News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019