Lynne Christine Irwin, our beloved Mom, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019, in her hometown of Port Coquitlam.



Mom was born a Routley on November 12, 1941, at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver. A Poco girl through and through, she grew up on Wilson Avenue, married her first husband, Peter Batycki, at Our Lady of Assumption on her 19th birthday, and raised her three girls on Wellington Street.



In her earlier years, Mom worked as a peg-board telephone operator, cashier, and bank teller. She earned a diploma in business administration from Douglas College, enabling her career as an executive secretary at Christie Nabisco.



In 1982 she married her second husband Don Irwin and became step-mom to three boys. Mom and Don bought a Harley and spent the rest of their lives together traveling, hitting all 50 US states, 10 Canadian provinces, Yukon, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. They loved to party and were always the first ones out on the dance floor.



Mom was intelligent, gracious, loving, organized, and adventurous. She loved music, travel (particularly cruises), yoga, long walks, quilting, writing, photography, reading, and being a grandma. Civic-minded and generous, she volunteered for many community activities and philanthropic initiatives. Mom loved Polynesian dance, including the creation of intricate costumes. Mom also had a talent for friendships. Even as the scourge of dementia slowly eroded her life, everybody she encountered experienced her as sweet and caring.



Predeceased by husband Don Irwin (2005) and daughter-in-law Lori Irwin (2015). Survived by daughters Candace Batycki, Jana Daniels and Robyn Chambers (Mike), stepsons Howie (Brittany), Wayne (Leanne) and Brian (Kori), brother Keith Routley and sister Sheila Ehmann and their families, and grandchildren Dylan, Brittany, Morgan, Jordan, William, Jessie, Emma, Emma, and Andrew.



Our deepest thanks to her loyal friends Jo Skjoldal, Marianne Routley, and Linda Kinney, and to the staff of the Astoria Retirement Home, Shaughnessy Care Centre, Hawthorne Lodge, and Home Instead.



Memorial to follow this spring.

Published in The Tri-City News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 30, 2019

