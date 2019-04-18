JOHNSON, Mabel Agnes Lori and Karyn Johnson welcome friends and relatives of Mabel Agnes Johnson to a Celebration of Life, on Sunday May 5, 2019. The event will take place from 2:00-4:00pm in the Social Room at Lakeside Terrace, 3070 Guildford Way, Coquitlam. (parking available at 1199 Westwood Street) We look forward to seeing you and sharing warmth and memories for our beloved mother. Light refreshments will be served. Please contact Karyn, if you have any questions at: [email protected]
Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019