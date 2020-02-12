Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maida Jean Smyth. View Sign Obituary

Maida passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, going on to join the love of her life, Albert, who has been waiting for her for 12 years.



Born in Tisdale, Saskatchewan, to Fred and Mabel McCallum, the family moved to Port Coquitlam in 1947. Maida met Albert at a Church dance, which led to a wonderful 56 years of marriage. She was an active member of Trinity United Church and considered the wonderful people there her second family.



Born into the grocery business, Maida 'fed PoCo' for years working at her father's store, then Shop Easy, followed by SuperValu (now Freshmart). Trained as a bookkeeper, she had a varied career, but her true gift was sewing. She worked at McKinley's Fabrics and taught stretch sewing throughout the Lower Mainland at fabric stores, night school, and volunteered for the Elizabeth Fry Society. She never lost her passion for sewing or her talent for teaching. Maida enjoyed cooking, curling, fishing, cheering for the BC Lions, and spending as much time as possible at their cabin at Green Lake in the Cariboo. A natural caregiver, she touched many lives and helped many people.



Maida will be always loved and profoundly missed by, daughter and son-in-law Beverley and Chuck Lohm, grandchildren Shannon and Paul Leadbeater, and Jeff & Carissa Lohm, adored by her great-grandchildren Rachel, Jacob, Daniel and Samantha, her sister and brother-in-law Fay and Len Goddard, sister-in-law Gladys Noort, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Hasham for his years of wonderful, compassionate care. We are also grateful to the staff of Elgin Medical and to Home Instead for helping her do it 'her way.'



A memorial service will be held at Trinity United Church: 2211 Prairie Avenue, Port Coquitlam on Saturday, February 29th at 11:00 am.

