MARCOS, Dr. Manuel G. Dr. Manuel G. Marcos of Port Moody, B.C., passed away suddenly, but peacefully on July 16, 2020 at the age of 86. He leaves behind his wife, Ophelia Marcos of 58 years, his daughter Gigi, son Greg and 6 grandchildren; Elizabeth, Anna, Samuel, Gia, Mia and Kia. He will also be greatly missed by Gyda and Florence and especially his sister Fe Almazan. Dr. Marcos served the Tri-Cities for over 50 years. After finishing his surgical residency at Vancouver Children's Hospital, Dr. Marcos practiced as a family physician at Blue Mountain Medical Clinic for over 30 years. Following that, Dr. Marcos worked for Care Point Medical and later as a surgical assistant both for Royal Columbian Hospital and Eagle Ridge Hospital for his remaining years. His passion was always sharing his faith and love for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Dr. Marcos will be missed by all his brothers and sisters in Christ, both from Calvary Baptist Church and Coquitlam Alliance Church. A celebration of his life will be held at Burquitlam Funeral Home, 625 North Road, Coquitlam on July 31, 2020 from 2:00-7:00pm. COVID protocols will be observed.







