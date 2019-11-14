FREUDIGER, Margaret "Greta" Born July 16, 1925 in Scotland. Passed away peacefully on November 6th, 2019 at Eagle Ridge Hospital, Port Moody. Predeceased by her husband Charles Freudiger. Survived by son Bill (Janet) Thompson, stepdaughters; Trisha and Jamie and grandchildren; Lindsay, Scott and Keira and great-grandchildren; Taylor, Ella, Robert and MacKenzie. Margaret came to Canada in 1956, moved to Dallas, Texas in 1975, and returned to Canada in 2001. She owned various businesses in Dallas, before moving back to Canada. Special thanks to all the staff at Eagle Ridge Hospital. Funeral service will be held on November 19, 2019 at 10:00am at Burquitlam Funeral Home, 625 North Road, Coquitlam. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the BC is appreciated.
Published in The Tri-City News from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019