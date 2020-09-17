1/
Margaret Jean WALLACE
WALLACE, Margaret Jean Margaret Jean Wallace passed away peacefully in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on September 12th, 2020. She will be missed by her husband Vern, children Renea (Chris), Mark (Cathy) and Cheryl (Rex), and grandchildren David, Christina, Hailey and Alexis, and numerous family and friends. Margaret loved her pugs and long walks along the PoCo Trail. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128 firstmemorialportcoquitlam.com




Published in Coquitlam Now from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services Burkeview Chapel
1340 Dominion Ave
Port Coquitlam, BC V3B8G7
6049444128
