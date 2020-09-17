WALLACE, Margaret Jean
Margaret Jean Wallace passed away peacefully in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on September 12th, 2020. She will be missed by her husband Vern, children Renea (Chris), Mark (Cathy) and Cheryl (Rex), and grandchildren David, Christina, Hailey and Alexis, and numerous family and friends. Margaret loved her pugs and long walks along the PoCo Trail. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128 firstmemorialportcoquitlam.com