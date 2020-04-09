Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Louise - "Ise" (von Schoenberg) BUCHANAN. View Sign Obituary

The fourth of Nikol and Ursula von Schoenberg's six children, Ise spent her childhood in Germany, then moved to Quebec with her family. She trained as a nurse then worked at the Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus for 8 years before moving to Winnipeg. Ise met the love of her life, Don Buchanan, in Winnipeg and they were married in 1971. With their young son Andrew, they moved to BC soon after, and lived in Coquitlam where Don worked as City Planning Director. After the birth of two more children, Matthew and Jeannie, she returned to work at St. Mary's Hospital. Ise enjoyed her Coquitlam life with nature walks, singing in the All Saints Choir, taking painting and photography classes at Place Des Arts and the many friends she made in those pursuits. Ise especially loved retreats to the family cabin on Saturna Island. She loved to share baking and chocolate, to play her piano, and host many dinner parties. With a gregarious laugh, Ise was affectionate, a wonderful mom and Omama who gave the best hugs. Ise is predeceased by her husband Don, her siblings Gudula and Kaspar, and survived by her siblings George (Katherine), Angela, and Beni (Ingo), along with her children Andrew, Matthew, and Jeannie (Nicole), her grandchildren Hanna, Noam, Eric and Zoe, and many nieces and nephews. Many thanks to the warm, amazing staff at the Madison Care Centre. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Red Cross or Share Family and Community Services. Published in The Tri-City News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020

