Marion COUTTS
COUTTS, Marion Marion Coutts passed away peacefully Friday September 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband (Scotty), brother (Albert), and many dear friends of her generation. Marion was a long time Port Coquitlam resident, and prior to her retirement a long time employee of Elgin Medical. She was and is loved yet, by a great many! Her brother Len (Joan) wish to thank the staff of Dufferin Care Centre and Doctor Amin Hasham of Elgin Medical for her kind care over the years. Burkeview Chapel 604-944-4128 firstmemorialportcoquitlam.com




Published in Coquitlam Now from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services Burkeview Chapel
1340 Dominion Ave
Port Coquitlam, BC V3B8G7
6049444128
