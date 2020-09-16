It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our sweet, beloved mother, Marion Elsie Annand (nee Nicholson) at the age of 89 years. Marion is survived by her children, Larry (Anita), Dianne (Greg), Margaret (Lorne), and Christina (Kevin); grandchildren, Christopher, Stephen (Lindsay), Malissa (Michael), Adrian (Alecia), Marina, Jackson, Sophia, and Carter; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Fynn, Ava, and Theodore. Marion was predeceased by her husband, Gerry; sister, Alice; and brother, Bill. She will be missed by her sister-in-law, Rhelda; and her many nieces, nephews, and friends, who loved her dearly.
Born in Calgary, Marion moved to Lynn Valley, North Vancouver, as a child with her mother and father, Elsa and Ralph Nicholson. Later, she and her husband Gerry moved to Coquitlam to raise their family. Once her children had grown, Marion began a successful 30-year career as a Realtor in the Tri-Cities area. Marion will always be remembered for her warmth, kindness and generosity. She volunteered her time for many community initiatives. She was a founding member of the Tri-Cities chapter of Soroptomists, a global volunteer organization that improves the lives of women and girls, and she was instrumental in raising funds to build the Eagle Ridge Hospital. Marion was always active in her commitment to exercise, dragon boating, and long-distance running.
Marion's strongest passion was her family; she modelled strength, courage, compassion, determination and unconditional love.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Soroptomists International of Tri-Cities (soroptimisttricities.org
).